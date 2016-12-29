Vujacic will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The Knicks are set to be without Courtney Lee, as he's been ruled out with a wrist injury. That will allow Vujacic to jump into the starting lineup, which likely means a decent bump in playing time. Vujacic hasn't seen more than two minutes in each of the Knicks' last seven games, but should push for a much bigger role while working with the top unit. That said, guys like Brandon Jennings and Justin Holiday will likely share the added time, which limits the fantasy impact Vujacic may have been able to contribute.