Hardaway will join the Knicks after the Hawks opted not to match New York's four-year, $71 million offer sheet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hardaway, at 25-years-old, is coming off his fourth, and best, season in the NBA. He averaged 14.5 points (45.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three), 2.8 boards and 2.3 assists across 27.3 minutes per game. While he's demonstrated solid potential and is capable of playing two, maybe three, positions, the Hawks seemingly aren't prepared or confident enough to give Hardaway the sort of money that the Knicks are. It's hard to tell at the moment exactly what Hardaway's role with the Knicks will be, though it's hard to imagine that he'd see a smaller workload with the kind of money he's earning. For that reason, this move should ultimately boost Hardaway's initial fantasy value.