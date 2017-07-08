Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will join Knicks
Hardaway will join the Knicks after the Hawks opted not to match New York's four-year, $71 million offer sheet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hardaway, at 25-years-old, is coming off his fourth, and best, season in the NBA. He averaged 14.5 points (45.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three), 2.8 boards and 2.3 assists across 27.3 minutes per game. While he's demonstrated solid potential and is capable of playing two, maybe three, positions, the Hawks seemingly aren't prepared or confident enough to give Hardaway the sort of money that the Knicks are. It's hard to tell at the moment exactly what Hardaway's role with the Knicks will be, though it's hard to imagine that he'd see a smaller workload with the kind of money he's earning. For that reason, this move should ultimately boost Hardaway's initial fantasy value.
More News
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Signs offer sheet with Knicks•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: To start Game 1•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 21 in Sunday's OT win•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team in scoring Friday despite injuries•
-
Hawks' Tim Hardaway: To start Friday vs. Cavs•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...