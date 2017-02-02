Hernangomez scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 95-90 victory over the Nets.

Starting last game with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) sidelined, Hernangomez recorded a double-double. The expectations were lower Wednesday when Porzingis returned, but Hernangomez still recorded a monster game in just 25 minutes. Coach Jeff Hornacek will have to consider looking the rookie's way more often going forward if he continues to work hard on the glass and be efficient offensively.