Hernangomez started at power forward and scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-5 FT) and added 14 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 loss to the Wizards.

Hernangomez filled in for Kristaps Porzingis (illness), who was a late scratch. This was Hernangomez' third double-double in two weeks, yet it follows a three minute outing Sunday against the Hawks. Hernangomez has shown an ability to be an impact rebounder with good-enough scoring and assist numbers, but he and Kyle O'Quinn continue to cannibalize each others' values. Hernangomez appears to have the edge right now, and his value gets a major boost if Porzingis misses more time. But as long as coach Jeff Hornacek keeps wavering between using O'Quinn or Hernangomez as Joakim Noah's primary backup, both players will be hard to trust on a consistent basis.