Hernangomez will get the start at center Sunday against the Spurs, Steve Popper of USA Today reports.

Hernangomez will be inserted into the starting lineup with Joakim Noah (hamstring) sidelined, while Kyle O'Quinn may also see additional minutes in the Knicks' frontcourt. Hernangomez played just nine minutes Friday against the Nuggets, but he'll be a solid candidate to eclipse the 25-minute mark Sunday.