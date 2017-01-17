Hernangomez (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 108-107 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

It was thought that Hernangomez might benefit from some added run one day after corralling a career-high 13 rebounds in a loss to the Raptors, but perhaps that was wishful thinking, given the inconsistency with which coach Jeff Hornacek has distributed the minutes to his centers this season. Even with big man Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) sidelined, there was no room in the rotation for Hernangomez, as Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn ended up logging all the minutes at center. Hornacek seemed to suggest prior to the contest that when healthy, Porzingis, who has played primarily at power forward this season, could shift over to a starting role at center. If that lineup move comes to fruition, Joakim Noah would move to the bench, pushing Hernangomez further down the depth chart at center.