Hernangomez finishe with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT) with 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 109-103 win against the Pacers.

Hernangomez has been a find for fantasy owners in deeper leagues looking for a bump in rebounds. He is averaging 11.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over the past four outings. Hernangomez's minutes are rather erratic, but he has earned a spot in deeper fantasy leagues.