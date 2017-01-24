Coach Jeff Hornacek said Tuesday that Hernangomez has earned some more minutes with the second unit, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Hornacek indicated that he planned to stick with the struggling Joakim Noah as his starting center for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, but that shouldn't present a major roadblock to Hernangomez's ascending fantasy value. The rookie seems to have usurped Kyle O'Quinn as the primary backup to Noah, and has averaged 11.3 points (on 56.3% shooting) and 10.5 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game over his past four outings. If he continues to see playing time on that level, Hernangomez would carry some appeal as a pickup in deeper leagues.