Hernangomez scored 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FT) along with 11 rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during a 117-106 win against Boston.

With Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles), Hernangomez exploded for his first double-double of the season. Hernangomez plays an average of 13.4 minutes a game, so Wednesday marked a serious improvement for him, as he was finally able to see some significant court time. Since Hernangomez has never put together multiple solid performances in a row, this won't elevate his status in the rotation, but he definitely earned a little trust from New York's coaching staff Wednesday.