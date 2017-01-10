Hernangomez produced six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds and three assists across 13 minutes in a 110-96 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Even though the Knicks were trailing by 25 points entering the fourth quarter and Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O'Quinn were ejected earlier in the contest, Hernangomez didn't see much of a minutes boost. Though starting center Joakim Noah hasn't regularly assumed major minutes this season, he's generally stayed healthy, which has prevented both Hernangomez and fellow reserve center O'Quinn from seeing extended playing time over a prolonged stretch. Until that happens, Hernangomez's minutes and production figure to remain fairly volatile.