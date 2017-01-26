Hernangomez posted eight points (4-9 FG) with a career-high 16 rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 loss against the Mavericks.

Hernangomez has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in four of his past five games. He continues to outproduce Joakim Noah, although Jeff Hornacek recently indicated he will stick with the veteran Noah as his starter. However, Hernangomez continues to see meaningful minutes off the bench, and he has been a force on the glass. He is worth scooping up in all rotisserie leagues if you need boards, and Hernangomez is worth a roster spot in most standard formats.