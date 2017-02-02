Hernangomez will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

With Kristaps Porzingis being scratched from Tuesday's game against the Wizards because of an illness, Hernangomez jumped into the starting lineup and was spectacular with 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes. However, with Porzingis back with the top unit, Hernangomez will jump back to the bench and could see his minutes drop all the way back to upper-teens or low-20's, depending on whether or not Prozingis is limited in his first game back from his illness.