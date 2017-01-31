Hernangomez will start at power forward in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of USA Today reports.

With Kristaps Porzingis out with an illness, Hernangomez will notch his first start of the season and an opportunity to see extended time on the court. Hernangomez has been impressive when he has been given more minutes as of late, as in the four games in January where he has seen 20-plus minutes, Hernangomez has recorded double-digit rebounds. Most recently, in last Wednesday's outing against the Mavericks, the big man grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds on top of eight points and three steals. If Hernangomez does in fact see extended time, there is a good chance he'll manage to be productive in the frontcourt.