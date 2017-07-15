Wiltjer, who was dealt to the Clippers in the trade that sent Chris Paul to the Rockets, was released by Los Angeles on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Wiltjer spent most of last season bouncing between the D-League and the NBA and saw just 43 minutes with the Rockets last year, totaling 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block. He impressed in the D-League, however, posting 20.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.