Caruso signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.

Caruso spent training camp with Oklahoma City last year, but wasn't able to make a strong impression and was waived prior to the season. However, the Lakers like what they've seen from the 23-year-old during the early portions of the Las Vegas Summer League, where he's averaged 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals across 17.2 minutes during four contests. In signing to a two-way deal, Caruso is expected to spend the majority of the upcoming season with the team's G-League affiliate, but he'll still be allowed to spend a maximum of 45 days with the big club, which should give Caruso plenty of time to work closely with the organization in hopes of having a strong developmental year.