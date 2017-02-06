Ingram could move into the starting five for Monday's game against the Knicks, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Nothing is official at this point, but Oram speculates that if Ingram does, indeed, move into the lineup, veteran Luol Deng would likely shift to the bench. While Ingram hasn't been spectacular while playing mostly off the bench this season, Deng has had his fair share of struggles, averaging a career-low 8.1 points per game on just 39.6 percent shooting from the field. Ingram is coming off of a 14-point (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six-rebound effort Friday night in Boston.