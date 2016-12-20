Ingram will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Ingram drew the spot start Saturday with D'Angelo Russell out of the lineup, nearly recording a triple-double of nine points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He logged a monster 41 minutes during that matchup, but figures to see a significant decrease in playing time now that he's been dropped to the second unit. Look for him to see minutes near his season average of 27.1 per game.