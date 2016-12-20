Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Heads back to bench Tuesday
Ingram will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Ingram drew the spot start Saturday with D'Angelo Russell out of the lineup, nearly recording a triple-double of nine points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He logged a monster 41 minutes during that matchup, but figures to see a significant decrease in playing time now that he's been dropped to the second unit. Look for him to see minutes near his season average of 27.1 per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will start Saturday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will get the start Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Moves to bench role Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up team-high 17 points in blowout loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Starts at shooting guard Wednesday•