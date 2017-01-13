Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Injured wrist feels "good" after Friday's practice
Ingram (wrist) says his sprained left wrist felt "good" during Friday's practice, Mark Medina of the L.A Daily News reports.
The wrist doesn't seem to be too much of an issue for Ingram other than some soreness, as he played 32 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs, and is now saying it feels "good". There doesn't seem to be any indication that he'll miss time moving forward as a result. He's averaging 27.6 minutes this season and is providing 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
