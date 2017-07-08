Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Injures right leg Friday
Ingram paced the Lakers with 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) in 31 minutes during Friday's overtime loss to the Clippers at the Las Vegas Summer League. However, he missed the extra period due to a right leg injury, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Looking far more comfortable in his second summer-league stint, Ingram was the primary scoring option for the Lakers as he worked in conjunction with 2017 second overall pick Lonzo Ball. In addition to the team-high tally in points, Ingram tacked on three assists, three steals, two blocks and one rebound on the evening. With a chance to end the game in regulation, he barely missed a contested jumper but remained on the court after landing. He was then held out of overtime as a precaution, adding some uncertainty to his potential to suit up Saturday against the Celtics.
