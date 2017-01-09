Ingram recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-95 win over the Magic.

Ingram matched a season high in points for the second consecutive game. Despite averaging 27.6 minutes this season, the rookie is only averaging 7.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. While consistency has been an issue so far, Ingram has extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games and could be worth a look if he continues to shoot the ball effectively.