Ingram registered 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in a 108-96 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Ingram has had his playing time monitored a little more carefully in April after he missed the final three games of March with knee soreness, but it hasn't hindered his production much. He's averaging 13.0 points (on 44.9% shooting from the field), 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.3 minutes per game on the month and seems intent on closing out his rookie season on a high note.