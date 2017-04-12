Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Probable Wednesday vs. Warriors
Ingram is probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors while dealing with right knee tendinitis, Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports.
Ingram has been dealing with right knee tendinitis since late March, averaging just 23.3 minutes per game over the past six games. It's possible that if he does play, he'll be on a minutes restriction for the Lakers' final game of the season. If he's dealing with too much discomfort and is ultimately ruled out, Corey Brewer, Larry Nance and Metta World Peace would likely see additional run at the small forward slot.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Starting Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts 15-6-5 line in Tuesday's win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: On minutes restriction Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Plays 25 minutes in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will play on minutes restriction Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Probable Friday vs. Kings•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...