Ingram is probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors while dealing with right knee tendinitis, Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports.

Ingram has been dealing with right knee tendinitis since late March, averaging just 23.3 minutes per game over the past six games. It's possible that if he does play, he'll be on a minutes restriction for the Lakers' final game of the season. If he's dealing with too much discomfort and is ultimately ruled out, Corey Brewer, Larry Nance and Metta World Peace would likely see additional run at the small forward slot.