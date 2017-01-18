Ingram produced 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Nuggets.

Starting for Luol Deng, who is out indefinitely with a wrist injury, Ingram saw his most court time in a month and produced a solid stat line as one of the only starters to see a heavy workload. Ingram has shown the ability to contribute in multiple categories, and while he is still growing into his niche in the NBA, a prolonged run in the starting lineup could help him draw the ire of fantasy owners.

