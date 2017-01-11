Ingram posted 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during a 108-87 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Ingram reached doubles figures for the fourth straight game and made at least two three-pointers for the third time in the last four games. He has shot the ball poorly so far during his rookie campaign at 37.1 percent from the field, but he is shooting much better recently with averages of 58.8 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range over the last five games. His value is trending upward, and we'll see if he can keep up the good play Thursday against the Spurs.