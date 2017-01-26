Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Returns to bench Wednesday
Ingram will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.
Ingram joined the starting five for Sunday's tilt against the Mavericks, but notched just six points on 2-12 shooting over 36 minutes. He will return to the bench Wednesday with Deng returning to the starting lineup, potentially limiting his minutes a bit more in the contest.
