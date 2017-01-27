Ingram was scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 20 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz but did provide two rebounds and one steal.

After getting the new calendar year off to a solid start with seven double-digit scoring efforts in 11 games, the 2016 second overall pick has regressed over the last three contests. Ingram is mired in a 2-for-23 shooting slump over that stretch, and has failed to find the net in the 11 shot attempts he's taken during the last pair of outings. The rookie was given a turn with the first unit at point guard in place of D'Angelo Russell (calf/knee) on Sunday versus the Mavericks, but has returned to the bench over the last two games. He continues to often be a hit-or-miss option in all formats on the offensive end, as evidenced by his 35.8 percent shooting mark for the season, as well as the 28.4 percent success rate he's tallied from behind the arc.