Ingram started at small forward Thursday and generated 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes in a 118-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It's already the 11th start of the season for Ingram, whose positional versatility has often made him coach Luke Walton's preferred choice to move up to the top unit with all of D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Nick Young and now Luol Deng (biceps) missing at least one game this season. Those starts have often come with increased minutes, but because Ingram is shooting just 35.1 percent on the season, his offensive outputs have been quite volatile. That said, he'll have a modest uptick in fantasy value so long as Deng remains out.