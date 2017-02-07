Ingram tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 121-107 win over the Knicks.

Ingram officially overtook Luol Deng as the Lakers' starting small forward for the remainder of the season on Monday, and he responded with a very decent game. "Decent" doesn't sound like much, but it is a step up for 2016's second overall pick who has struggled in his rookie year with just eight points per game on 35.9 percent shooting. It's possible that starting will give Ingram the boost he needs, but until we see a lasting improvement Ingram should not be relied upon in fantasy settings.