Ingram scored a career-high 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with six rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes off the bench in a 127-100 win over the Heat on Friday.

With Luol Deng (biceps) returning to the lineup following a one-game absence, Ingram settled back into his usual spot on the second unit. The Lakers didn't lose much steam in the blowout victory when coach Luke Walton turned things over to the bench, and Ingram was integral to that success. The 19-year-old still needs to find more consistency with his shooting before becoming a reliable fantasy contributor in most leagues, but thanks to his ability to play multiple positions, Ingram should be in line for at least 25 minutes almost every game.