Ingram started and recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 109-90 loss to Orlando.

Ingram got the start with Julius Randle (personal) away from the team following the birth his child, but played below his season average of 27.3 minutes per game as the Lakers got blown out. His 33.7 field goal percentage and lack of defensive stats in December really cuts into his value. Ingram has not recorded a steal or a block in his last nine contests.