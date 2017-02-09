Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Shows off shot Wednesday
Ingram recorded 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Pistons.
Ingram provided half of the team's made three-pointers in the loss as the other guards on the team could not find a way to connect from outside. After taking over the starting role Monday from Luol Deng, Ingram has back-to-back double-digit performances, which is definitely a step in the right direction for the rookie. Look for Ingram to try and get a firm grip on the starting position for years to come over the remainder of this season.
