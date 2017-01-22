Ingram will draw the start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.

Ingram earns the start at point guard with D'Angelo Russell (knee) sidelined as the Lakers have elected to deploy their taller starting lineup. As a result, Ingram figures to have more opportunities offensively than usual with the ball in his hands more.

