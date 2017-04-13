Ingram (knee) will start at small forward for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors.

Ingram was listed as probable heading into the evening, so this news is relatively unsurprising. The rookie to take on a healthy workload in the season finale if his knee is not bothering him, as the Lakers have a number of players sidelined. However, expect the Lakers to air on the side of caution if he begins feeling any discomfort.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories