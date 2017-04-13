Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Starting Wednesday
Ingram (knee) will start at small forward for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors.
Ingram was listed as probable heading into the evening, so this news is relatively unsurprising. The rookie to take on a healthy workload in the season finale if his knee is not bothering him, as the Lakers have a number of players sidelined. However, expect the Lakers to air on the side of caution if he begins feeling any discomfort.
