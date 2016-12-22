Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Starts at small forward Thursday
Ingram will start at small forward for Thursday's game against the Heat, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.
Julius Randle is not playing Thursday, as he's away from the team awaiting the birth of his child. The Lakers are pushing Luol Deng to power forward in his place and will elevate Ingram into the starting five at small forward. Ingram should see starters minutes Thursday, likely pushing into the mid-30's until Randle is back with the team, which should give him fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Heads back to bench Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Just misses triple-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will start Saturday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will get the start Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Moves to bench role Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up team-high 17 points in blowout loss•