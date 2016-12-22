Ingram will start at small forward for Thursday's game against the Heat, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Julius Randle is not playing Thursday, as he's away from the team awaiting the birth of his child. The Lakers are pushing Luol Deng to power forward in his place and will elevate Ingram into the starting five at small forward. Ingram should see starters minutes Thursday, likely pushing into the mid-30's until Randle is back with the team, which should give him fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.