Ingram will undergo an X-ray on his left wrist before determining his availability for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Ingram reportedly sprained the wrist during Wednesday's practice and will now undergo an X-ray to make sure there's no structural damage. If all looks well following the exam, he could be cleared in time for Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, although we likely won't receive a final word until much closer to tip-off.