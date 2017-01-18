Ingram will draw the start at small forward for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders reports.

Ingram is starting due to Luol Deng being sidelined with a wrist injury. It is unclear how much time Deng is expected to miss with the injury, so Ingram could potentially be in line for a few more starts. The rookie is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 35 minutes in 11 starts this season.

