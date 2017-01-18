Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will draw the start Tuesday vs. Nuggets
Ingram will draw the start at small forward for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders reports.
Ingram is starting due to Luol Deng being sidelined with a wrist injury. It is unclear how much time Deng is expected to miss with the injury, so Ingram could potentially be in line for a few more starts. The rookie is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 35 minutes in 11 starts this season.
