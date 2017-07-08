Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will miss remainder of summer league
Ingram (leg) will not play for the remainder of summer league after experiencing cramping during Friday's loss to the Clippers.
Obviously, the injury isn't serious, but the Lakers would rather play it safe than sorry with their young prospect. He will still remain with the team and continue to practice, however.
More News
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Injures right leg Friday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Starting Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Probable Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Posts 15-6-5 line in Tuesday's win•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: On minutes restriction Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Plays 25 minutes in Friday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...