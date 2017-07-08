Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Will miss remainder of summer league

Ingram (leg) will not play for the remainder of summer league after experiencing cramping during Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Obviously, the injury isn't serious, but the Lakers would rather play it safe than sorry with their young prospect. He will still remain with the team and continue to practice, however.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories