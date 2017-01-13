Ingram will play in Thursday's game against the Spurs after the X-ray on his left wrist came back negative, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ingram suffered from the sprained left wrist in Wednesday's practice, but it looks like it is nothing too serious. The rookie, who has had a great start to the new year averaging 11.3 points per game, could potentially be limited off the bench, so his value remains limited for now, even though it is definitely trending upward.