Ingram will move into the starting lineup Monday against the Knicks, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As speculated earlier, the rookie will move into the starting lineup at small forward, as coach Luke Walton shifts veteran Luol Deng to the bench. Walton indicated that the plan all along has been for Ingram to eventually assume a starting role, though it seems likely that Deng's struggles this season may have made the decision to bench him a bit easier. Ingram hasn't exactly been setting the world on fire through 53 games, but he's shown flashes of the immense potential that led to his billing as the near-consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2016 draft class. In 27.7 minutes per game, Ingram is averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from beyond the arc.