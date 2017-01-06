Ingram will get the spot start at small forward in Thursday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.

Luol Deng is missing his first game of the season due to a biceps injury, thus Ingram will get the start in his place. The rookie is averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 boards, and 2.7 assists, across 34.3 in ten starts this season. He figures to see a relatively heavy workload in Deng's absence.