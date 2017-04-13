Lakers' Corey Brewer: Snags season-high four steals in season finale
Brewer contributed eight points (4-8 FG), four steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Warriors.
Brewer totaled a season high in steals, and he finished 2016-17 on a high note despite struggling for much of the campaign. A year after appearing in all 82 games for the Rockets, Brewer still saw the floor in 72 games this season, but the 31-year-old forward watched his role shrink considerably in his 10th season.
