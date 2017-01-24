Russell indicated Monday that his strained right calf is a greater concern than the bone bruise in his right knee and his mild right MCL sprain, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The news should come as something of a relief for the Lakers, as Russell has previously had more issues with his knees in the past. Even so, Russell will still be sidelined for at least one week before he's reevaluated by the team's medical staff. In the meantime, Jordan Clarkson, Lou Williams, Brandon Ingram and Jose Calderon all figure to benefit from some extra run in the backcourt, with the former three players carrying the greater fantasy upside.