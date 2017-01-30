Russell (calf) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.

Russell participated fully in practice on Sunday and Monday but it isn't yet sure if he'll play in Tuesday's tilt. Though he's been medically cleared the team is holding out on making a final decision on his status until tomorrow, when Russell will go through shootaround and warmups and see how his calf is feeling. If he's forced to miss a fourth consecutive game look for Jose Calderon, Lou Williams, and Jordan Clarkson to again see some extra minutes.