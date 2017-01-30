Russell (calf, knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, but the Lakers seem optimistic that he'll play, Mark Medina of the Orange County Register reports.

Russell has missed Los Angeles' past three tilts due to knee and calf strains, but after returning in a full capacity for Sunday's practice, his chances of returning to the lineup this week appear favorable. Whether that happens Tuesday or not remains to be seen, but in contrast to his 13-game absence earlier this season, Russell doesn't expect to experience rustiness whenever he takes the court next. Considering veteran Jose Calderon went scoreless in two starts while Russell was sidelined, his potential return to the fold Tuesday could provide a needed boost to the Lakers offense, but his status will need to be confirmed prior to tipoff.