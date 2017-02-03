Russell scored 17 points (5-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and added 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Wizards.

Russell recorded his second double-double in a row, but he surrenders seven turnovers in the process. He is clearly fully recovered from last week's calf injury, as he is averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.0 rebounds in his first two games back. He is still shooting inefficiently from the field, but if he maintains value in all leagues based on his high production everywhere else.