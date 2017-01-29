Russell (calf, knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Russell has missed the last three games with issues to both his calf and knee. The calf strain was reportedly the greater concern of the two, but it appears he's made significant progress in his recovery and could be on the brink of a return. Tentatively consider him questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, although we should get another update following Monday's practice session as well.