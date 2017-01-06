Russell submitted 22 points (6-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in a 118-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The Lakers' stellar depth in the backcourt often resulted in Russell settling in the 25-to-30-minute range through the first two months of the season, but coach Luke Walton has gotten comfortable with the idea of loosening the reins on the point guard lately. Russell has topped 30 minutes in seven of the past eight games, and has seen his production climb nicely over the last four of those contests. Despite his ugly showing from three-point range Thursday, Russell is averaging 20.8 points (on 41.3% shooting), 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes per game over the last four contests.