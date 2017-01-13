Russell (finger) tallied nine points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs.

Russell checked in to Thursday's tilt nursing a jammed finger suffered during Wednesday's practice, and the injury may have well affected his shooting. The second-year guard posted a 30 percent success rate from the field, although it's notable he'd managed an even more unsightly 28 percent tally on Tuesday when he was at full health. Russell had appeared to hit his stride prior to the last two outings, rattling off six straight double-digit scoring efforts, but is now just 8-of-27 (29.6 percent) from the field over the last two games.