Russell left Wednesday's practice early with a hand injury, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Russell reportedly took an elbow to his hand during Wednesday's practice session, and while it sounds like it may just be a bruise, we should hear more information about it shortly. Tentatively consider him questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, but at the latest, we should see another update following the team's morning shootaround. An absence by Russell would likely mean more minutes for the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Jose Calderon and Lou Williams.