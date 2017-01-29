Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: May practice Sunday
Russell (calf, knee) might be able to practice Sunday, paving the way for him to play Tuesday against Denver, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.
Russell has missed the previous three games due to a strained right calf and a sprained MCL in in his right knee.
